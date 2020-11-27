Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and discussed the situation in the wake of the cyclone and heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Central teams are being sent to Tamil Nadu to assist in rescue and relief work.

Modi expressed condolence on the loss of lives and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured. He said an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and ₹50,000 each to the injured, from the PMNRF.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @EPSTamilNadu and discussed the situation in the wake of the cyclone and heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Central teams are being sent to Tamil Nadu to assist in rescue and relief work. @CMOTamilNadu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 27, 2020

The regional weather office said a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on November 30 could bring more rains to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 1.

The forecast for more rains for the southern state and the union territory comes after severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry early on Thursday, bringing sharp showers.

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents like wall and tree collapse, while over a thousand trees were uprooted.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran said , the system was likely to intensify into a depression later.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to intensify into a depression on November 30 and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast. As a result, there will be widespread rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry from December 1-3, he said.

He also forecast light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two days in some places.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via