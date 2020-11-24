Cyclone Nivar: PM Narendra Modi assures support to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.

Meanwhile the Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 05 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a Cyclonic Strom “NIVAR" and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 24 November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal near about 410 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November 2020 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The sea condition is high over Southwest Bay of Bengal and rough to very rough along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh coasts and over Gulf of Mannar. It would gradually become very high over the southwest Bay of Bengal from 24th November night.

The sea condition would be very high over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts and high along and off south Tamil Nadu & south Andhra Pradesh coasts and also over Gulf of Mannar on 25th November, 2020.

