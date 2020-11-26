Cyclone Nivar: Pudu CM visits parts of UT to assess damages

"It weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and lay centred at 2:30 am on November 26 over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, near Puducherry. The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'NIVAR' would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours," it added. (ANI)