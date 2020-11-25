Cyclone Nivar: Railways cancels over dozen special trains, offers full refund

New Delhi: The Railways has cancelled over a dozen special trains on November 25 and 26 scheduled to either originate from and terminate in the southern states of the country in view of the impending cyclone Nivar, and offered full refund.

'Nivar’ is forecast intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

“Owing to the onset of Cyclone NIVAR, Southern Railway has announced cancellation of several special train services to destinations that are likely to be affected by unprecedented rains/cyclonic landfall and to other destinations due to operational difficulties.

“For the trains fully cancelled by Railways in view of Cyclone NIVAR, full refund of fare will be granted on ticket cancellations. The time limit for availing refunds has also been extended to six months from the date of journey," the Railways said.

For PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counter tickets, refunds can be availed on submission of tickets on the counter upto six months from the date of scheduled departure of the train. Auto refund facility is available for tickets booked online.

For trains cancelled partially, passengers can avail full refund for the untraveled portion until six months from the date of scheduled departure of the train, while auto refund is also available for the tickets bought online.

A statement from Southern Railways said they have taken several precautionary measures to minimise the damage.

“Instructions have been issued to all the field units, especially those at the districts which are on high alert, to be in readiness with full complements of tools, spares, accessories that are required for restoration of traffic," it said.

Monsoon reserve trains loaded with rail, sleepers and other tools and also tower wagons loaded with all material required for restoring train operations are kept fully prepared, it said.

It has also been communicated to the field units that, as soon as the threat of cyclone is apparent, all the boom barriers at the level crossing gates are to be kept in closed condition to prevent damage to the booms, duly informing the District Collectors concerned, it said.

“Roof shelters in the platforms at the stations have been checked and fastened with due care. Hoardings at the stations and mid sections in the area which are on high alert have been removed, wherever feasible, to reduce any damage," the statement added.

The affected trains include the fully cancelled Dr MGR Chennai Central -- Mettupalayam Special Train (02671) in both directions and Dr MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore Special Train (02673).

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangalore Special Train (02601) has also been fully cancelled as has been Dr MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Special Train (02623).

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Special Train Train (02639) has also been fully cancelled.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via