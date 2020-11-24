New Delhi: Cyclone Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during late Wednesday evening, as a severe cyclonic storm, with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, said government on Tuesday.

Here are ten things to know about this cyclone:

1) Chennai Metro services will run with holiday train services timetable on Wednesday with service hours from 7 am-10 pm with the headway of every 10 minutes. The Metro Train services shall be regulated based on the wind speed and water level in track during rain/cyclone, the authorities said on Twitter.

2) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared a statewide public holiday on Wednesday. With Cyclone Nivar very likely to cross Tamil Nadu, rains lashed parts of Chennai on Tuesday. Chennai recorded heavy rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm today. Nungambakkam in Chennai received 96 mm and Meenambakkam witnessed 86 mm rainfall, said India Meteorological Department

3) Due to Cyclone Nivar, flights to and from Chennai airport may get affected. As of now, three flights from Chennai airport stand cancelled. The airport has set up a control room where airlines, state administration and IMD are coordinating for smooth operations, said Chennai airport authorities, reported ANI.

4) In view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast and requirements projected by the state authorities, 22 teams (12 teams in Tamil Nadu, 03 teams in Puducherry and 07 teams in Andhra Pradesh) have been pre-positioned at likely affected areas. Teams have been kept reserve at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Thrissur (Kerala) and Mundli (Odisha) to meet additional requirements.

5) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry all possible supports from the Centre.

Indian Navy also informed that five flood relief teams and a diving team is ready for deployment at Chennai.

"One flood relief team each on standby at Naval Detachment Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and air station INS Parundu. INS Jyoti deployed with HADR brick and diving teams along Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast," Indian Navy stated.

6) RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD said, Nivar Cyclone is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward.

"The prediction is that it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu coast and cross close to Puducherry at around 5 pm tomorrow. It will intensify further," he added.

Puducherry has installed 'Number 7 storm warning cage at the port areas' in response to the cyclonic storm, which means the port will experience severe weather from a storm of light or moderate-intensity that is expected to cross over or near the port.

7) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify.

He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress workers to provide assistance wherever needed.

"Cyclone Nivar is making its presence felt in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Please follow all safety measures. I appeal to all Congress workers to provide assistance to those in need. Stay indoors, stay safe," Gandhi said on Twitter.

8) With a heavy rainfall of 11-20 cm expected in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts under the influence of cyclone Nivar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the Collectors to be on a high alert and take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent damage.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with Collectors of SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts and reviewed the situation in view of the cyclone.

Though the cyclone would make its landfall in Tamil Nadu, heavy rains were likely in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts from Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister said.

9) Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar, the "very severe cyclonic storm" which is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening.

NDRF chief S N Pradhan also said they are prepared for a "high level of intensity and the worst form" of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline.

"We are keeping a close watch on the development and we are coordinating with the affected states," he said.

10) Six special trains of the Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railways, have been cancelled on November 25 in view of the IMD forecast of cyclonic storm Nivar making landfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Trains which have been cancelled are: Train No.02634 KanyakumariChennai Egmore Daily Superfast Express Special;

Train No 02633 Chennai EgmoreKanyakumari Daily Superfast Express Special;Train No06724 KollamChennai Egmore Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special;Train No 06723 Chennai EgmoreKollam Daily (Ananthapuri) Express Special;Train No.06102 KollamChennai Egmore Express Special via Sengottai, Madurai Jn andTrain No 06101 Chennai Egmore Kollam Express Special via Madurai Jn, Sengottai.

The railways has said full refund would be granted to passengers of the cancelled trains,a press release said.

