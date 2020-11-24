Cyclone Nivar latest updates: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu, Puducherry tomorrow

Cyclone Nivar latest updates: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu, Puducherry tomorrow1 min read . 01:40 PM IST
Wind speeds are likely to be 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour.
Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area of the country during the evening of November 25 as India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Nivar Latest Updates
• With Cyclone Nivar very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of Wednesday, rains lashed in parts of Chennai on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
It further said: "Deep depression has weakened into a depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia."
However, rainfall is expected to start from November 24 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will remain till November 26. During November 24 and 25 extremely heavy rainfall is expected at North coastal districts and delta districts.
