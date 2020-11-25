Holiday declared in 13 districts as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar

BENGALURU: The Tamil Nadu government has declared holiday in 13 districts across the state, including the capital Chennai, given that Cyclone Nivar is scheduled to make a landfall later today.

The severe cyclone has barrelled through the Bay of Bengal, threatening to unleash 145-kilometer-an-hour winds and massive rains when it makes landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry at midnight of Wednesday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

"We expect the wind speed to reach maximum 120-130 km per hour, extending to 145 km per hour. A red alert is issued all across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

“Cyclone Nivar gradually intensifying. It could cause structural damage, uprooting of trees, damage to thatched/tin houses, and damage to banana and paddy crops. There'll be strong winds and heavy rain. The highest impact will be in Puducherry and Karaikal," he said.

In Chennai, India’s fourth-largest city, the storm has brought to fore the horrors of the catastrophic floods five years ago which killed more than 500 people.

For the first time since the 2015 floods, Chembarambakam reservoir, the provider of the city’s drinking water, is near its maximum capacity and was partially opened on Wednesday. The sudden and abrupt release of water from the reservoir, that flooded the thickly populated catchment area of Adayar Lake, was seen as a major reason for the calamity in 2015. But compared to the past, the release was a nominal 1,000 cusecs now. However, the authorities are applying caution and evacuating families.

“As the controlled reals of water from Chembarambakkam Lake will reach Adyar River, the resident from low lying areas close to Adyar River are requested to go to the nearby GCC’s relief centres and stay safe," tweeted Greater Chennai Corporation’s from its official handle on Wednesday noon.

Cyclone Nivar, which means light in Persian and is stronger than the last major cyclone to hit Chennai in 2016, is centred bout 300 km southeast of Chennai currently. It is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm", the Regional Meteorological Center in Chennai said on Wednesday. The tidal waves it generates would be about 1-1.5 m higher than the astronomical tide and will very likely inundate low-lying areas of north coastal district of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry near the site of landfall, the IMD said.

Nearly all trains from Chennai to other parts of Tamil Nadu were cancelled on the day. The Southern Railway said it has cancelled 12 trains and partially cancelled 11 trains because of the cyclone.

About 800 officers from 22 NDRF teams are on stand-by in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, reported ANI.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palanisami and Puducherry governor Kiren Bedi have advised people to stay indoors. Section 144 has been imposed in the most vulnerable places where the cyclone is expected to make an impact, including shutting down all major roads in Chennai, making only emergency services available to the public.

