Holiday declared in 13 districts as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar

Cyclone Nivar, which means light in Persian and is stronger than the last major cyclone to hit Chennai in 2016, is centred bout 300 km southeast of Chennai currently. It is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm", the Regional Meteorological Center in Chennai said on Wednesday. The tidal waves it generates would be about 1-1.5 m higher than the astronomical tide and will very likely inundate low-lying areas of north coastal district of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry near the site of landfall, the IMD said.