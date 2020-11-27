Cyclone Nivar: Train services resumed on Hyderabad-Tambaram route

Train services on the Hyderabad-Tambaram route, which were suspended in view of Cyclone Nivar, were resumed on Thursday, said Southern Railways.

According to an official press note, "Special trains on the Hyderabad-Tambaram-Hyderabad route will resume on November 26, which were earlier cancelled due to Cyclone Nivar and will now run as per the scheduled timings."

On November 25, in view of Cyclone Nivar the Southern Railway had cancelled seven trains scheduled for November 26.

"Earlier, Southern Railway has fully cancelled two trains for November 25, three for November 26 and one for November 28. A total of five trains were cancelled partially," said Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan. (ANI)

