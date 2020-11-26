The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Nivar , which has weakened into a 'severe' cyclonic storm, has crossed the coast near Puducherry at midnight, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Very severe cyclonic Storm #Nivar weakens into a severe cyclonic storm. Centre of #NivarCyclone lies over land. Crossed coast near Puducherry during 11:30 pm of 25th November to 2:30 am of 26th November."

Over two lakh people were taken to safety in the coastal states that had been bracing for cyclonic storm Nivar, which is the fifth-strongest category on the country's scale of seven storm types.

While the damage assessment is going on, authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been working on a slew of measures to handle the situation arising out of Cyclone Nivar in wake of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding in many parts.

Here are top 10 points in this big story:

1) Nivar Cyclone update from NDRF - Cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the wee hours of 26 November, bringing heavy rainfall to the Union Territory and several parts of Tamil Nadu.

2) Update form IMD - IMD says, "Severe cyclonic storm Nivar expected to move Northwest wards and weaken into cyclonic storm in districts of South-interior Karnataka." Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised to not go to sea in South-coastal Andhra Pradesh and North-coastal Tamil Nadu.

3) Rain alert in Bengaluru - Due to Cyclone Nivar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikballapura, and Ramnagar districts might witness thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with light to moderate spells of rain in the next three hours, IMD Karnataka says.

4) Chennai witnesses heavy rainfall - Chennai and parts of Puducherry are witnessing spell of strong winds after Cyclone Nivar made landfall near the Union Territory late Wednesday night.

#WATCH Chennai witnessing spell of strong winds after #Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry late last night#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/jZZB3FCJUX — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

5) Tamil Nadu didn't report any loss of life - No reports of loss of life due to Cyclone Nivar was reported in Tamil Nadu. However, incidents of flooding, wall collapse were reported from some parts of the state, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar stated. Udhayakumar also said around 2.5 lakh people were housed in cyclone shelters in Tamil Nadu as part of precautionary measures.

6) Trees, power lines uprooted - Trees were uprooted and reports of power supply disconnected were doing the rounds but there were no immediate reports of loss of life or extensive damage to property. News channels showed fallen trees in Chennai and people walking in knee-deep water in some streets.

7) Chennai airport resumes operations - The Chennai International Airport, which was closed for almost 12 hours, has resumed operations today at 9 am. More than 40 domestic flights (scheduled to depart) and 38 domestic flights (scheduled to arrive) were cancelled in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

8) Cyclone Nivar to move northwestwards - The weather bureau says that severe cyclonic storm Nivar will move towards northwest and weaken further into a cyclonic storm.

SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘NIVAR’ WOULD MOVE NORTHWEST WARDS AND WEAKEN FURTHER INTO A CYCLONIC STORM DURING NEXT 03 HOURS.https://t.co/XZd6NinWQK pic.twitter.com/4y5tTIUzBb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2020

9) Cuddalore received 246 mm of rainfall - The IMD said that Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu received 246 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am Wednesday and 2.30 am Thursday while Puducherry received 237 mm, Chennai 89 mm, Karaikal 86 mm, and Nagapatnam 63 mm during the same period.

10) No casualty reported in Puducherry - Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanswamy said there has been no casualty reported so far in the Union Territory. Narayanswamy also said that almost 2,000 people have been moved to relief camps. Reportedly, the Puducherry CM’s house has been waterlogged.

