5) Tamil Nadu didn't report any loss of life - No reports of loss of life due to Cyclone Nivar was reported in Tamil Nadu. However, incidents of flooding, wall collapse were reported from some parts of the state, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar stated. Udhayakumar also said around 2.5 lakh people were housed in cyclone shelters in Tamil Nadu as part of precautionary measures.