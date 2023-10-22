Cyclone over Bay of Bengal likely by Tuesday

IMD says that the depression lies centred around 610 km south of Odisha's Paradip

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the depression over the Bay of Bengal may become a cyclonic storm by Tuesday (October 24). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a bulletin, the weather department said that the depression lies centred around 610 km south of Odisha's Paradip.

“The system is likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours. It will move northwestwards in the subsequent 12 hours and then move towards the Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts in the following three days," the IMD said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If this system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be called Hamoon, a name given by Iran.

“Though there is a possibility of the formation of a cyclonic storm, it is likely to be a very weak system. It will have a marginal impact on Odisha, bringing in light to moderate rain. The system at the sea will be around 200 km from the state's coast," weather scientist Umashankar Dash of the Regional Meteorological Centre told PTI.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till October 25 as the conditions will remain rough and those who were in the deep sea were advised to return to the coast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has also cautioned farmers to harvest matured paddy crops by October 23 as some parts of coastal Odisha may experience light to moderate rainfall, the PTI said citing Dash.

According to the PTI report, special relief commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has asked the collectors to remain prepared to face any eventuality.

He has also directed them to ensure the evacuation of people from low-lying areas in case of heavy rain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the evening bulletin of IMD's Bhubaneswar centre, light to moderate rainfall would occur at a few places over the coastal districts, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri for 24 hours from 8.30 am on October 23.

Northern and southern coastal districts, along with Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal would experience light to moderate rainfall for 24 hours from 8.30 am on October 24.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

