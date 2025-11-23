Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal? IMD shares update; warns of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andamans

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure area formed over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining the South Andaman Sea on November 22, which is likely to intensify into a depression around November 24, 2025.

In the wake of a possible cyclone brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD issued a heavy rainfall alert in some states and Union territories.

According to a press note released on Saturday, "Heavy rainfall likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during November 22nd - 27th with very heavy rainfall on 24th & 25th November."

The IMD also said, “Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu during 22nd -25th; over Kerala & Mahe during 22nd– 26th; over Lakshadweep on 22nd & 23rd; over Rayalaseema on 22nd November.”

In a weather bulletin, the IMD predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 22 and 23 along with thunderstorms or with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometers.

The weather department said that on November 24-25, “the rainfall intensity will increase and very heavy rainfall warnings are issued.”