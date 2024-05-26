Cyclone Remal Alert! How India, Bangladesh are bracing for the year's first cyclone? Explained
India and Bangladesh braced for the first cyclone of the year named “Remal" as an intensified storm with wind speeds of up to 120 kmh (75 mph) is set to make landfall tonight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.