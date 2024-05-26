Cyclone Remal Alert! Bangladesh and India braced for the first cyclone of the year as a storm with wind speeds of up to 120 kmh (75 mph) is set to make landfall late on Sunday.

India and Bangladesh braced for the first cyclone of the year named “Remal" as an intensified storm with wind speeds of up to 120 kmh (75 mph) is set to make landfall tonight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department elevated its storm danger signal to the maximum level of 10 for two ports and nine coastal districts in the South Asian country, issuing warnings via loudspeakers.

Also Read | Live updates on Cyclone Remal in India and Bangladesh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The coastal regions of these South Asian neighbours have faced numerous severe storms in recent years. In 2021, Cyclone Yaas rendered over 50,000 people homeless and resulted in at least one fatality.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman told Reuters that Bangladesh has set up around 8,000 cyclone shelters and mobilised 78,000 volunteers.

"We are maintaining regular communication with the regional specialized meteorological centre in India," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, India has mobilized its disaster relief force in the eastern state of West Bengal, where flights have been suspended in the major metropolitan city of Kolkata. Moderate rainfall has already begun in parts of West Bengal, prompting the government to cancel leave for employees in essential services, the official said.

"In Kolkata, conditions were overcast, but life was normal," Somnath Dutta, head of the weather forecast section in the regional meteorological centre in Kolkata, told Reuters.

Cyclone Remal to hit Bengal tonight As Cyclone Remal is expected to hit West Bengal today, the Met department issued a severe warning in the northeastern region. Apart from extremely heavy rainfall in coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal, it will also have an effect in Tripura and some other parts of northeastern states {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' over North and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal," said the Regional Meteorological Department of Andhra Pradesh.

“It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 26 morning over Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by May 26 midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph," the weather office said.

On May 26 and 27, there is expected to be isolated, extremely heavy rainfall in several districts in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!