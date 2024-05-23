Cyclone Remal Alert! Rainfall lashes Kolkata, more showers expected in THESE districts of Bengal and Odisha till May 26
Cyclone Remal Alert! Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of West Bengal and Odisha on May 25 and 26, and rough sea conditions are predicted in the Bay of Bengal from May 23. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore until May 26.
Cyclone Remal Alert! Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kolkata on Thursday morning after the India Meteorological Department issued a cyclone ‘Remal' alert for Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. A low-pressure area was formed over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal yesterday, May 22.