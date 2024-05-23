Cyclone Remal Alert! Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of West Bengal and Odisha on May 25 and 26, and rough sea conditions are predicted in the Bay of Bengal from May 23. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore until May 26.

Cyclone Remal Alert! Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kolkata on Thursday morning after the India Meteorological Department issued a cyclone 'Remal' alert for Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. A low-pressure area was formed over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal yesterday, May 22.

The Met Office, in its latest bulletin, predicted that the cyclonic storm is likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24.

"It is likely to intensify further, move northeastwards and reach northeast and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by 25th May evening," the weather forecasting agency said.

The IMD has also predicted moderate showers in North and South 24-Parganas along with East Midnapore on Saturday when the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled.

“Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over North and South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur districts of West Bengal and Balasore district of Odisha on May 25 and May 26. Light to moderate rainfall is present in many places, while heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places over Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur on May 25 and May 26," it said.

The weather office predicted rough to very rough sea conditions over the central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from May 23 and over the North Bay of Bengal from May 24 onwards till May 26.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal from May 23. It would extend to adjoining areas of the North Bay of Bengal with an increased wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph on May 24 morning," it added.

The Met department also advised fishermen not to venture into the central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal from May 23 and into the North Bay of Bengal from May 24 onwards till 26th May.

