Cyclone Remal is likely to make landfall between the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts around midnight on May 26. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the "depression" over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 25 morning in the east-central region of Bay of Bengal.

It may soon intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm," the first of this year's pre-monsoon season. From its landfall timings and weather warnings to potential impact and advisory, here are all your questions about Cyclone Remal answered:

What does Remal mean?

The latest cyclone, in its full formation, will be called Remal. The word means ‘sand’ in Arabic. The name was suggested by Oman.

When and where will Cyclone Remal make landfall?

IMD scientist Dr Somenath Dutta said Cyclone Remal will "mostly likely" hit Bangladesh and its adjoining West Bengal coast at midnight on May 26. It may make landfall between Sagar island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh.

Will Cyclone Remal be a severe storm?

Dutta confirmed that Cyclone Remal will cross the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm.

Which areas will be impacted by Cyclone Remal in India?

In West Bengal, the immediate effect of Cyclone Remal's landfall will be seen in the coastal districts. Areas including Dakshin (South), 24 Pargana, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata and Nadia may be impacted. However, the IMD scientist clarified that the first impact will be seen in coastal districts.

Will Cyclone Remal impact Lok Sabha elections on May 25?

The IMD scientist said this system will not affect the election procedure in West Bengal on May 25. The voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on Saturday, May 25.

The official further explained why the voting on phase 6 Lok Sabha polls won't be impacted. "First, the cyclone is forming in the sea...so around 11:30 am tomorrow [during phase 7 polls], the formation will be 250 km away in the sea; therefore, it won't affect the election process," he said.

However, several regions in West Bengal, Odisha, and the northeastern districts may witness rain during the polls.

Where are rain alerts and warnings issued due to Cyclone Remal?

West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall is present in most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on May 26 and 27. Extremely heavy rainfall may also lash parts of coastal districts of West Bengal on May 26. Heavy showers may continue on May 27 and 28.

Odisha: Heavy rainfall is likely to hit North Coastal Odisha on May 25 and 26.

North East: Light to moderate rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall, may lash parts of Mizoram, Tripura and South Manipur on May 26; Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on May 27 and 28. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Assam and Meghalaya on May 27 and 28, Arunachal Pradesh on May 28; and Mizoram and Tripura on May 27.

Storm warning: The IMD predicted that a storm surge of about one metre above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and 1.0-1.5 m over Bangladesh at the time of landfall.

Areas where damage due to Cyclone Remal is expected

The IMD said damage is expected over South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

The Met department expects tree uprooting, damage to power and communication lines, traffic disruption due to water logging and squally winds, reduced visibility due to heavy rainfall, inundation of low-lying areas and localised flooding, and damage to crops and Kutcha houses.

What is advised to residents amid Cyclone Remal warning?

The IMD's advisory calls for:

1. Total suspension of fishing operations.

2. Regulation of surface transport and shipping operations.

3. Regulation of onshore and offshore operations as per guidelines.

4. Coastal hutment dwellers to be in safer places.

5. People in affected areas to remain indoors.

6. Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often.

7. Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.

Besides, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea until May 24, the Central Bay of Bengal until May 26, and the North Bay of Bengal from May 25 to May 27. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast. The advisory has been issued as sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough over the north Bay of Bengal from May 24 evening, as per the IMD.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!