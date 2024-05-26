The India Meteorological Department on 26 May said that the landfall process of cyclone Remal has commenced over coastal areas of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The met department added that it will continue for the next four hours.

IMD said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Cyclone Remal over the North Bay of Bengal is to move northwards about 130 km southeast of Sagar Islands (WB), 140 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 140 km southeast of Canning (WB), 160 km southwest of Mongla of Bangladesh and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight today with a max wind speed of 110-120 kmph."

With the ‘Cyclone Remal' to hit West Bengal coast, state Governor CV Ananda Bose chaired an emergency review meeting.

“As you know Cyclone Remal is expected any time. Bulletins are being issued from time to time and the whole of West Bengal is prepared. As far as the Raj Bhavan is concerned, the Raj Bhavan is ready not only by setting up the task force but also willing to receive people if needed and accommodate them. My staff will always be there throughout the night to help you. Feel free to contact them. We will certainly brave the crisis and overcome it," PTI quoted West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose as saying.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Remal Live Updates

Earlier, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim held a meeting with the teams of all boroughs regarding the measures taken to manage the after-effects of the cyclone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters, he had said, "We will start clearing the water and making the city normal again as soon as it is completed. Our teams are present in every borough... All pumping stations are on the toe. We will monitor the situation from the control room. I appeal to everyone to keep themselves safe... Dont stay in the homes that are marked dangerous by the NDRF... We are ready with 480 pumps and dumpers..."

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!