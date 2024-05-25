Cyclone Remal Live Updates: Severe cyclonic storm to hit West Bengal on Sunday

Cyclone Remal Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning against severe Cyclone Remal on Saturday, which is expected to hit West Bengal on Sunday. The weather department said the cyclone will bring extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds to coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal on May 26.
A low-pressure system initially detected in the Bay of Bengal on May 22 has strengthened into a more significant depression, currently positioned in the central Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that this system will develop into a cyclone and advance towards northeastern India by the morning of May 25.
As per IMD, along with West Bengal, other Northeastern states like Tripura, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur may witness rainfall and strong winds. Tripura's regional meteorological centre also warned against adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.
Cyclone Remal Live Updates: What to expect?
The severe weather is expected to have a significant impact on low-lying areas, including potential damage to crops and infrastructure. Flooding and disruptions to daily life are likely, and residents are advised to prepare for prolonged periods of adverse weather.
Cyclone Remal Live Updates: What did IMD Agartala say
Speaking with ANI, Partha Roy, the Director of IMD Agartala, said, "We have a cyclone prediction. It's on the 26th, 27th & 28th May. It has been given by IMD Agartala. The low-pressure area that was observed on 22 May in the Bay of Bengal has now intensified and is more depressive.
"It will further intensify which we have predicted and will turn into a cyclone and will move towards northeastern India on the 25th Morning. The landfall area of the cyclone is the West Bengal and coastal region of Bangladesh and the landfall time is on 26th Midnight," he added.
Cyclone Remal Live Updates: IMD alert
For May 26, IMD has issued adverse weather conditions with severe rainfall predicted for Tripura with thunderstorms, lightning and wind speeds between 40-50 kmph. The weather will remain severe with continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tripura for the next two days after May 26.
Cyclone Remal Live Updates: Which regions will be affected?
The primary regions affected are West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura and some other parts of north-eastern states. Residents in these areas, as well as in the neighbouring state of Tripura, are urged to brace for adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.
The Tripura regions are expected to be lashed with severe rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lighting with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph and with gusts reaching up to 70 kmph at peak times.
Cyclone Remal Live Updates: Anticipated landfall
The anticipated landfall of Cyclone Remal is projected to occur in West Bengal and the coastal regions of Bangladesh around midnight on May 26. The cyclone will bring with it extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Cyclone Remal Live Updates: Severe cyclone Remal heads for Bengal coast, northeast braces for impact
IMD Agartala has issued a severe cyclone warning for the northeastern region of India and coastal areas of Bangladesh. Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall in Bengal on Sunday.
Cyclone Remal Live Updates: IMD's latest update
Cyclone Remal Live Updates: “Deep Depression over East central BoB lay over same region about 420km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 420km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS," the IMD said in a post on X.