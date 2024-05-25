Ministry of Defence positions 9 disaster relief teams at strategic locations for immediate assistance in case of emergency.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the “Deep Depression" over the East-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the evening (Saturday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top ten updates:

1. The IMD said in a statement that cyclone Remal is likely to cross between the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts around Sunday midnight and become a severe cyclonic storm (SCS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. “Depression over East central BoB intensified to Deep Depression over the same region about 380km S SE of Sagar Islands (WB) 490km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS," the IMD said in a post shared on X.

3. As a result, light to moderate rainfall will begin on 24-27 May; in addition to heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Bengal, extremely heavy rainfall is also expected. Coastal areas of North Odisha can witness isolated heavy rainfall, with a speed of 40-50 kmph. Rainfall will lash all the northeastern states, and there is an extreme rainfall warning in some areas, Mohapatra said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has taken proactive steps to prepare for Cyclonic Storm ‘Remal’. Nine disaster relief teams have been deployed at strategic locations to minimize potential loss of life and property at sea.

5. According to the Ministry of Defence, “9 disaster relief teams have been positioned at strategic locations including Haldia, Paradip, Gopalpur, and Frazerganj, ready to provide immediate assistance in the event of an emergency."

6. In a post on X, ICG wrote, “With assets deployed along the East Coast, including 10 Ships and 2 Aircraft, #ICG is monitoring and advising vessels on impending cyclonic storm and fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea. Coordination with relevant stakeholders and agencies is underway to ensure anticipatory & preventive measures are in place." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. The Odisha government has directed authorities in four districts to undertake preparatory measures, PTI reported. SRC Satyabrata Sahu has issued alerts to the collectors of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj, urging them to make necessary preparations ahead of the impending calamity.

Remal cyclone 8. This cyclone, named Remal by Oman, marks the first cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season, following the naming convention for cyclones in the north Indian Ocean region.

9. The severe cyclonic storm, expected to make landfall along the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, may bring wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph along with heavy rainfall to most areas of the four districts. Merchant vessels at anchorages have been alerted, and respective port authorities have been advised to take appropriate actions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. Despite the fishing ban in force, the Fisheries Department has been cautioned to inform country boats in their respective areas about the developing situation.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!