Cyclone Remal batters Mizoram: 27 lives lost in Aizawl; CM Lalduhoma allocates ₹15 cr for state relief fund
Cyclone Remal claims 27 lives in Mizoram, with rescue operations ongoing. Chief Minister announces relief funds and ex-gratia for victims. Power and water supply disrupted due to landslides and floods. Weather advisory prompts closure of offices except for essential services.
The state government has announced that Cyclone Remal has killed 27 people in various areas, including Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng, within the state capital, Aizawl.