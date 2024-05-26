As Cyclone Remal is expected to hit West Bengal today, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe warning in northeastern region. Apart from extremely heavy rainfall in coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal, it will also have its affect in Tripura, and some other parts of northeastern states

According to the Regional Meteorological Department of Andhra Pradesh, "Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' over North and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal."

The Met department further said, "It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by May 26 morning over Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by May 26 midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph."

"The Deep Depression over East-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northward with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, May 25, 2024, over the North and adjoining East central Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.8°N and longitude 89.5°E, about 360 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 390 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal)," it said.

Here are key things to know

The cyclone's formation was initiated by a low-pressure system over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, which has since intensified into Cyclone Remal. IMD forecasts suggest that the cyclone will continue to gain strength, posing threats of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surges along its path.

On May 26 and 27, there is expected to be isolated, extremely heavy rainfall in several districts in West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura.

Authorities have urged residents in these areas, to brace for adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.

IMD said that the current warning for Cyclone Remal is in effect until May 28, but it may be extended if the situation requires.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Airport Authority of India on Saturday announced to suspension of flight operations for 21 hours starting from 1200 IST on May 26 to 0900 IST on May 27 due to Cyclone Remal's landfall.

"In view of Cyclone Remal's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, a meeting was held with the stakeholders and it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1200 IST on May 26 to 0900 IST on May 27, due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata," Kolkata Airport Authority of India said in a statement.

Meanwhile, NDRF Inspector Zaheer Abbas told ANI that they were fully prepared for the cyclone.

"We are fully prepared for the cyclone. If the cyclone hits here, our soldiers are ready to deal with every kind of disaster... Our team is well-equipped. Our team is ready for tree falling or flood rescue etc... We are ready to deal with every situation," Abbas told ANI.

