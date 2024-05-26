Cyclone Remal to hit Bengal today: IMD issues severe warning in THESE states; flight suspended in Kolkata. 10 points
Apart from extremely heavy rainfall in coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal, Cyclone Remal will also have its affect in Tripura, and some other parts of northeastern states
As Cyclone Remal is expected to hit West Bengal today, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe warning in northeastern region. Apart from extremely heavy rainfall in coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal, it will also have its affect in Tripura, and some other parts of northeastern states