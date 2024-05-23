Cyclone Remal to reach West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts by Sunday evening, says IMD | Key points
Cyclone Remal is likely to reach a wind speed of 102 kilometres per hour on Sunday. Fishermen have been advised to return to the coast and not venture into the Bay of Bengal until May 27.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) told news agency PTI on Thursday that a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will intensify and reach Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday evening.