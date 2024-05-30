Cyclone Remal triggers floods across Manipur, 4,000 rescued; state holiday declared till May 31
Rescue operations ongoing in badly-hit areas of Imphal. Fishermen assist in evacuation efforts. Heavy rains trigger landslide in Tamenglong district, impacting National Highway-37.
Cyclone Remal has triggered incessant rainfall, causing flooding across Manipur. This has prompted the state government to initiate active rescue and relief operations, said an official. An Indian Army official said more than 4,000 people were successfully rescued from affected areas in Manipur, including over 1,500 women and 800 children.