Rescue operations ongoing in badly-hit areas of Imphal. Fishermen assist in evacuation efforts. Heavy rains trigger landslide in Tamenglong district, impacting National Highway-37.

Cyclone Remal has triggered incessant rainfall, causing flooding across Manipur. This has prompted the state government to initiate active rescue and relief operations, said an official. An Indian Army official said more than 4,000 people were successfully rescued from affected areas in Manipur, including over 1,500 women and 800 children.

Due to severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks, the government has declared a two-day public holiday for all state offices until May 31. According to a government directive, citizens have been urged to stay indoors unless faced with an emergency.

Due to severe flooding caused by breaches in embankments along river banks, the government has declared a two-day public holiday for all state offices until May 31. According to a government directive, citizens have been urged to stay indoors unless faced with an emergency.

"Both May 30 and May 31 have been designated public holidays for all state government offices, corporations, autonomous bodies, and societies under the Manipur government," the order added.

In addition to the rescue efforts, forces distributed food packets to ensure that the affected population had access to essential supplies. Drinking water was also provided to several households to address the urgent need for clean water.

Also read: Spot airfares soar up to 90% in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal The official added that Army medical teams on the ground treated a total of 102 individuals, including 23 men, 55 women, and 24 children.

The rescue operations have continued in badly-hit areas of Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Fishermen from Thanga in the Bishnupur district are using canoes to help the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) evacuate people affected by floods.

Similar efforts are also taking place in other locations, such as Laipham Khunou and Khuman Lampak. Due to breaches in the riverbanks, extensive flooding has impacted agricultural areas in Nambol, Bishnupur district.

"Fishermen of Thanga are joining hands with the LDA team in rescuing stranded people. I appreciate their noble gesture at this hour," said Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Officials said hectares of agricultural land were inundated at Nambol in Bishnupur district after two tributaries of the Nambul river breached banks on Wednesday.

Commercial activities at Khwairamband, Paona and Thangal markets also remained shut for the second day due to widespread inundation caused by overflowing of Nambul river and breach of embankments of Imphal river.

"Many items, including seasonal vegetables stored at the market godown, have been damaged," a woman vendor said.

Heavy rains also triggered a landslide in the Tamenglong district, impacting the National Highway-37 Imphal-Silchar route. Additionally, the Nambul River breached its banks at Samurou in the Imphal West district, leading to flooding in the Wangoi constituency.



