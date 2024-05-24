Cyclone Remal update: West Bengal, Bangladesh on alert as severe cyclone to hit on May 26; heavy rains predicted
IMD warns of cyclonic storm approaching West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on 26th May. Phase 6 polls in West Bengal on 25th May to have precautionary measures. Chief Electoral Officer reviews situation with officials.
Cyclone Remal update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on Sunday i.e. May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm.