Cyclone Remal update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on Sunday i.e. May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm.

On May 23, IMD took to X and wrote, “Well-marked Low Pressure Area over westcentral & adjoining south Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards during past 12 hours and lay over the same area at 1730 IST of 23 May. Very likely to concentrate into a Depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by morning of 24th May."

“Thereafter, to continue moving northeastwards, intensify further as cyclonic storm over eastcentral BOB by 25th May morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by 26th May evening as a severe cyclonic storm," it said.

Amid this, the IMD has issued rainfall warnings over West Bengal's coastal districts, adjoining districts of North Odisha, and North East India.

According to the IMD bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is expected in most areas, with heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated at isolated locations in the coastal districts of West Bengal, North Odisha, Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur on May 26 and 27.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department mentioned the likelihood of light to moderate rain in numerous areas, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places in the coastal districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.

The weather department has also issued a warning for the Fishermen and said, “They are advised not to venture into the south Bay of Bengal till 24th May, central Bay of Bengal till 26th May and North Bay of Bengal from 24th May onwards till the morning of 27th May. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast."

Apart from the rainfall, IMD has also issued wind warnings and rough sea conditions. On 25th May, adjoining areas of the North Bay of Bengal are likely to experience gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from the 25th May morning. “It would further increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over north Bay of Bengal and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over adjoining central Bay of Bengal from 26th morning for subsequent 24 hours," IMD said.

Additionally, starting from the evening of May 25th, there's a possibility of squally winds with speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, along and off the coasts of Bangladesh, West Bengal, and the adjoining North Odisha.

Regarding rough sea conditions, the IMD stated that the central Bay of Bengal will experience rough to very rough sea conditions from the morning of May 25th, while the North Bay of Bengal will encounter high to very high sea conditions from the evening of May 25th until the morning of May 27th.

At the same time, with the Lok Sabha elections Phase 6 polls scheduled for May 25th, an official informed the news agency PTI that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has cautioned district administrations to implement all necessary precautions at polling stations due to the impending storm. Furthermore, the state Chief Electoral Officer, Ariz Aftab also conducted a meeting with superintendents of police and state disaster management officials to assess the situation and instructed them to take essential measures to avert any unfavorable circumstances, the agency reported. In Phase 6, eight seats in West Bengal will go for polls- Tamluk GEN, Kanthi GEN, Ghatal GEN, Jhargram ST, Medinipur GEN, Purulia GEN, Bankura GEN, Bishnupur.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

