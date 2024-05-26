Cyclone Remal: West Bengal braces for midnight landfall of cyclonic storm | Do's and don'ts to stay safe
The IMD has forecasted that Cyclone Remal, the first in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season, is expected to make landfall between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara on Sunday night. Here are some tips shared by IMD and NDMA to stay safe during a Cyclone
West Bengal is bracing for the impact of Cyclone Remal, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the cyclone, first in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season, is expected to make landfall between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara on Sunday night.