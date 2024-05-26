West Bengal is bracing for the impact of Cyclone Remal, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the cyclone, first in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season, is expected to make landfall between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara on Sunday night.

IMD said Cyclone Remal will likely intensify further and cross the West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara with wind speeds of 110 to 120 mph, gusting to 135 mph around midnight.

Madhavan Rajeevan, former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told PTI that a sea surface temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and above is needed for a low-pressure system to intensify into a cyclone. The sea surface temperature in the Bay of Bengal is around 30 degrees Celsius at present.

"The Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are very warm at present, so a tropical cyclone can easily form," he said.

Here are some tips shared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to stay safe during a Cyclone:

Before Cyclone hits:

Check houses, secure loose tiles by cementing wherever necessary, and repair doors and windows.

Keep some wooden boards ready so that glass windows can be boarded.

Keep a hurricane Lantern filled with kerosene, flash-light and enough dry cells and keep them handy.

Keep your radio on and listen to the latest weather warnings and advisories from the nearest AIR station. Keep some extra batteries for transistors.

Don't fall for rumors about the cyclone and get information only from official sources.

Keep tracking the movement of the cyclone

Keep your important documents in water-proof packages.

Get extra food, especially things which can be eaten without cooking or with very little preparation. Store extra drinking water in a suitably covered vessel.

If located in the list of impacted areas, shift valuable items to the upper floors.

Fully charge your smartphones and keep battery-operated torches with extra batteries.

During Cyclone

Keep doors and windows shut

Turn off the electrical mains

Switch off the gas supply

To avoid infection, drink boiled water

Stay alert for the next 24 hours as a cyclone alert means that the danger is within 24 hours.

After Cyclone passes

Don't leave the shelters until the rescue personnel asks

Don’t touch the loose and dangling wire from the lamp post; it may have an electric current.

Clear debris from your premises

Report the damages to the appropriate authorities

Avoid entering dilapidated buildings as they can collapse anytime

Do not go near low-lying beaches with high tides.

