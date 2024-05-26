IMD predicts Cyclone Remal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and will make landfall between Bangladesh and West Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Remal has intensified into a “severe cyclonic storm" within the next six hours and will land between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal region around midnight on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The CS "Remal" over North BoB about 290 km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 300 km S SW of Khepupara(Bangladesh) and 320 km S SE of Canning (WB). To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in next 06 hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS," the IMD posted on X on Sunday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How did Cyclone ‘Remal’ get its name? The cyclone has been named ‘Remal’ by the established naming protocol for cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

This naming convention is standardized for tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean, spanning the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

As part of the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs), the IMD collaborates with 12 other regional countries to designate names for tropical cyclones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What does ‘Remal’ mean? The name ‘Remal’, proposed by Oman, holds significance as it translates to ‘sand’ in Arabic.

Warnings issued The IMD predicts that the cyclone will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to West Bengal, coastal Bangladesh, Tripura, and other northeastern states.

Originating as a low-pressure area on May 22 in the Bay of Bengal, it has since intensified into a depression, now positioned in the North Bay of Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The most affected regions include West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura, and various parts of the northeastern states. Beginning on May 26, residents in these areas, along with those in the neighbouring state of Tripura, are advised to prepare for adverse weather conditions.

The satellite image shows the cyclone Remal in the Bay of Bengal region, (Photo: IMD)

Meanwhile, Kolkata Airport Authority on Saturday announced the suspension of flight operations for 21 hours due to Cyclone Remal's landfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In view of Cyclone Remal's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, a meeting was held with the stakeholders and it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1200 IST on May 26 to 0900 IST on May 27, due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata," Kolkata Airport Authority said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

