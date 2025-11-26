Cyclone Senyar: Are schools, banks, offices opened or closed on 26 November in Tamil Nadu? Check details

With several areas of Tamil Nadu already experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall amid India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioning that a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal may strengthen into Cyclone “Senyar”, many are wondering whether schools, banks, offices will remain open or closed on Wednesday, November 26.

Since no official announcement has been issued yet for schools, parents are children are advised to stay in contact with their respective institutions for updates before heading there. Similarly, the authorities have not shared any updates on whether banks and offices will remain closed.

As per reports, schools had previously been closed on November 24 across several districts, including Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry (UT), Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Karur, Cuddalore, Madurai, and Salem.

What did IMD say? “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 23rd–28th. Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe during 23rd–25th; Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 23rd & 24th, Rayalaseema on 23rd, with very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe on 23rd & 24th November,” IMD said.

IMD warning

Meanwhile, on November 28, very heavy rain is likely in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal, while Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai may receive heavy rainfall, according to a Times Of India report.

By November 29, the rain belt is expected to shift northward, bringing heavy to very heavy rain to Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpet, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Puducherry. Several other districts, including Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, and Karaikal, may also experience heavy showers.

Tiruvallur is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 30, while districts such as Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Puducherry may see heavy rain. Recent observations show that several areas in Tamil Nadu have already recorded significant rainfall, with some southern stations reporting between 10 cm and 23 cm over the past few days.

On Monday, several areas in Tamil Nadu registered significant rain. Parangipettai in Cuddalore received 4.5 cm, Kanyakumari got 2 cm, and Nagapattinam recorded 1.3 cm by 7:30 p.m. Light showers fell over Chennai, with Nungambakkam measuring 3.4 mm and Meenambakkam 0.7 mm.