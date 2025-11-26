Cyclone Senyar Tracker LIVE Updates: IMD confirms formation of storm; landfall today

The low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and near Malaysia in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD predicts that this system is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday evening, the depression moved almost westwards.

This could trigger strong winds and bring heavy rain to the coastal areas of the Andaman Sea. Heavy rainfall is expected in southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

When will it become a cyclone?

The system is likely to strengthen and may become Cyclone Senyar on November 26.

What is the cyclone called, and why?

The name ‘Senyar’ was given by the United Arab Emirates. It usually means a ‘lion’ and is the next name on the cyclonic storm list for the North Indian Ocean

IMD prediction:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands till November 28.

The weather agency also said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe until the 25th.

“Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 23rd & 24th, Rayalaseema on 23rd, with very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe on 23rd & 24th November,” IMD said.