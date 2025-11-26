Cyclone Senyar Tracker LIVE Updates: IMD confirms formation of storm; landfall today

The low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and near Malaysia in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD predicts that this system is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday evening, the depression moved almost westwards.
This could trigger strong winds and bring heavy rain to the coastal areas of the Andaman Sea. Heavy rainfall is expected in southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
The system is likely to strengthen and may become Cyclone Senyar on November 26.
The name ‘Senyar’ was given by the United Arab Emirates. It usually means a ‘lion’ and is the next name on the cyclonic storm list for the North Indian Ocean
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands till November 28.
The weather agency also said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe until the 25th.
“Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 23rd & 24th, Rayalaseema on 23rd, with very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe on 23rd & 24th November,” IMD said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday morning that a cyclonic storm named “Senyar” has formed over the Strait of Malacca near Northeast Indonesia.
According to the IMD, the system was earlier a deep depression. It strengthened into a cyclonic storm after moving westward at a speed of about 10 km/h during the last six hours. At 5:30 am, the storm was located near latitude 5.0°N and longitude 98.0°E, close to Indonesia and western Malaysia.
How will the storm move?
The IMD says Cyclone Senyar will remain a cyclonic storm for the next 24 hours, then gradually weaken, move westwards and cross the Indonesian coast near 5.0°N later today, and later curve eastwards again over the next 48 hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Wednesday morning that the deep depression over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia has strengthened into Cyclone Senyar.
According to the IMD, the system was positioned near latitude 5.0°N and longitude 98.0°E. The storm is expected to retain cyclonic intensity for the next 24 hours before gradually weakening.
Since no official announcement has been issued yet for schools, parents are children are advised to stay in touch with their respective institutions for updates before heading out.
Similarly, authorities have not shared any updates on whether banks and offices will remain closed.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.