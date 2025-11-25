Cyclone Senyar LIVE tracker: Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal to intensify into storm in next 24 hours

Cyclone Senyar live updates: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into cyclonic storm Senyar in the next 24 hours. It is expected to create rough sea conditions and bring heavy rain with strong winds to the coastal areas of the Andaman Sea.

The system, which is currently moving west-northwestwards, is likely to bring rainfall to southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next few days. “Avoid sea travel, secure essentials, follow official updates & move to safe shelters if required,” the IMD said in a weather warning on Monday.

Where will heavy rain occur?

The weather department says the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 25 and November 29 (Tuesday to Saturday).

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, according to the IMD.

Will Odisha receive rain as well?

If the low-pressure system over the Strait of Malacca and the nearby South Andaman Sea intensifies further, some coastal districts of Odisha may receive rain between November 25 and 27, the IMD said.

How will the system move?

IMD scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi told ANI that the system would move “in a west-northwest direction.”

When will it become a cyclone?

The system is likely to strengthen and may become Cyclone Senyar on November 26.

The name ‘Senyar’ was given by the United Arab Emirates. It usually means a ‘lion’ and is the next name on the cyclonic storm list for the North Indian Ocean