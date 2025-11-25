Cyclone Senyar LIVE tracker: Houses flooded after heavy rain in Tamil Nadu; storm to intensify in next 24 hours

Cyclone Senyar live updates: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into cyclonic storm Senyar in the next 24 hours. It is expected to create rough sea conditions and bring heavy rain with strong winds to the coastal areas of the Andaman Sea.
The system, which is currently moving west-northwestwards, is likely to bring rainfall to southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next few days. “Avoid sea travel, secure essentials, follow official updates & move to safe shelters if required,” the IMD said in a weather warning on Monday.
Where will heavy rain occur?
The weather department says the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 25 and November 29 (Tuesday to Saturday).
Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, according to the IMD.
Will Odisha receive rain as well?
If the low-pressure system over the Strait of Malacca and the nearby South Andaman Sea intensifies further, some coastal districts of Odisha may receive rain between November 25 and 27, the IMD said.
How will the system move?
IMD scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi told ANI that the system would move “in a west-northwest direction.”
When will it become a cyclone?
The system is likely to strengthen and may become Cyclone Senyar on November 26.
The name ‘Senyar’ was given by the United Arab Emirates. It usually means a ‘lion’ and is the next name on the cyclonic storm list for the North Indian Ocean
The Regional Meteorological Department in Tamil Nadu has issued orange alerts for Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, where heavy to extremely heavy rain is expected at isolated locations, especially in the hilly areas. On 25 November, heavy rainfall is likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. On 26 November, seven districts are forecast to receive heavy rain, with intensified rainfall expected over Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on 27 November.
The IMD has also placed Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam under orange alert for 28 November and warned of very heavy rain across seven northern coastal districts on 29 November. The Meteorological Centre has urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and follow official instructions as weather conditions evolve. Authorities have advised people in affected districts to avoid unnecessary travel, watch for waterlogging and strong winds, and follow guidance from local disaster-management teams and district collectors.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Dr Sanjeev Dwivedi on Sunday said that a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea on November 24.
Speaking to ANI, he said that the low-pressure system will continue to move in a west-northwest direction and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm. However, he added, Odisha will experience dry weather for the next seven days, with no cyclonic effect.
"A low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining Andaman region is expected to move west to northwest, with the possibility of depression formation over the South Andaman Sea on November 24. The (low-pressure) system will continue to move west-northwest. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm," Dwivedi said.
"However, Odisha will experience dry weather for the next seven days, with no cyclonic effect," he added.
Heavy rain has flooded several houses in Nagapattinam, leaving residents struggling with stagnant water. Locals urge authorities to take swift measures to drain the water and restore normalcy.
Current forecasts suggest the cyclone may pass near the Chennai coast on November 29–30. However, models vary, with some indicating a possible landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, while others show it moving northwards into the Bay of Bengal and weakening. There is still no update on whether schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Tuesday.
A low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours, triggering rain in some coastal districts of Odisha between November 25 and 27, the IMD said on Sunday.
Briefing reporters, revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said the state government is on alert and fully prepared to tackle any situation arising from the possible cyclone.
"We have made advance preparedness and additional measures so that the government machinery can easily tackle the system, even in case of further intensification," he said.