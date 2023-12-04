Cyclone Michaung News: As heavy rains batter the southern state of Tamil Nadu, coupled with strong winds, the southern and eastern coastline of India and the states attached to it were put on high alert. Several areas in Tamil Nadu were severely water-logged and therefore shutdown. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyclone Michuang, that began as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, intensified into an cyclonic storm later, India put its southern and eastern coastal states on high alert.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states in the south and Odisha in the east braced for flooding as authorities issued warnings for Cyclone Michuang, which is likely to hit the southern coast on Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 90-100 kilometers (56-62 miles) per hour with gusts up to 110 kph (68 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that based on Cyclone Michaung's current trajectory, the storm could make landfall on Tuesday afternoon close to Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh state.

The Andhra Pradesh state government shut schools on Monday while authorities in Tamil Nadu declared a public holiday in four districts that are likely to bear the brunt of the Cyclone Michaung caused heavy rainfall.

In the eastern state of Odisha, a number of districts experienced heavy rain, which authorities said could intensify on Tuesday as Cyclone Michaung neared landfall.

The Hindu reported that officials evacuated nearly 2,000 people from coastal and low-lying villages in Andhra Pradesh state, with instructions to move over 7,000 more to safer areas in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.

In Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, strong rains submerged roads and cars and flooded parts of the city. There were wide disruptions to trains and flights, with videos showing water streaming onto the airport tarmac. Members of India's National Disaster Response Force were evacuating those in low-lying areas of the city, owing to Cyclone Michaung.

The state government said over the weekend that it had deployed its own disaster response force and set up nearly 5,000 relief camps in coastal areas.

Tamil Nadu also announced that all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts will be closed on 5 December, when Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall.

Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, said the state was ready to face the storm with authorities deployed to vulnerable areas, and asked the public to stay indoors until it subsided.

Cyclone Michaung looming over west-central and coastal south Andhra Pradesh has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, leading to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, said an official on Monday.

The severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify gradually and move northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of December 5, said an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official in a press release.

