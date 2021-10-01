Cyclone Shaheen is likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by Friday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather monitoring agency said that the cyclonic storm 'Shaheen' over the northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph, during past 6 hours and laid centered over central parts of north Arabian Sea.

The IMD said that the cyclone Shaheen will "intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards skirting Makran coast during next 36 hours".

"Thereafter it is likely to re-curve west-southwestwards, move towards Oman coast across the Gulf of Oman and weaken gradually," it added.

The IMD said that seven states would witness very heavy rainfall due to the cyclone in the next 24 hours. These states include-- Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over Bihar on October 2 and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 2 and 3.

It has been predicted the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India will commence from October 6.

"Conditions are very likely to be favourable for commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around 6th October 2021," the IMD said in a tweet.

Cyclone Shaheen was formed from the remnants of Cyclone Gulab, which had hit the east coast on September 26. Cyclone Gulab's intensity had reduced further as it traversed central India, pounding parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

It is a rare instance that one cyclone that formed over the Bay of Bengal has traversed the breadth of the country to reach the west coast and again intensify into a cyclone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.