Cyclone Shaheen: Deep depression intensifies; 7 states to witness heavy rainfall

Cyclone Shaheen is likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by Friday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather monitoring agency said that the cyclonic storm 'Shaheen' over the northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph, during past 6 hours and laid centered over central parts of north Arabian Sea.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}