The depression over the northeast Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast will intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Thursday evening.

It is then likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan-Makran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast, the weather authority added.

This comes hours after the remnant of cyclone Gulab turned into a depression and moved into the Gulf of Kutch during the day.

Due to this weather system, heavy rains were witnessed in Gujarat's Saurashtra region in the last 24 hours. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in the state's coastal districts over the next two days.

"Yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat moved west-northwestwards and emerged into the Gulf of Kutch, concentrated into a depression and lay centred there at 5.30 am today," an IMD release said.

"It is about 50 km east-northeast of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), 90 km east-southeast of Naliya (in Kutch) and 340 km east-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan)," the release added.

Heavy rainfall is expected for the next two days in the coastal districts of Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka and Kutch, it said, and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

In the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Thursday morning, Visavadar taluka in Junagadh district recorded 292 mm, Lilya in Amreli district received 141 mm downpour, while Khambhaliya and Kalyanpur in Devbhumi Dwarka district got 140 mm and 135 mm rainfall, respectively.

Rainfall across country

India received "normal" rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September, said the IMD, even as there is an extended period of rainfall.

The IMD said the Northeast Monsoon which brings rainfall to southern states from October to December is likely to be normal.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said conditions are very likely to be favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around 6 October.

Southwest Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India normally begins from 17 September.

