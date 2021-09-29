Cyclone Shaheen: The low-pressure area created due to Cyclone Storm Gulab is now in the Gujarat coast and will intensify into a Depression by tomorrow (September 30), said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

From 1st October, it will become a new cyclone named 'Shaheen', said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

Fishermen and ships have been advised not to venture into the north and adjoining the central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts till October 3.

In a special bulletin issued earlier in the day, the weather department said that the remnant of the Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ lay as a well marked low pressure area over south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat at 8:30 am on Wednesday.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, emerge into northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a Depression by tomorrow morning. Then it is very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours," it said.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan – Makran coasts, moving away from the Indian coast, it added.

The IMD said the sea condition will be rough to very rough over northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat – north Maharashtra coasts till 30th September.

Due to developing weather conditions, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch.

The department has also predicted heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch and heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region and north Konkan, the IMD said.

In its forecast, the weather office today said that a few places in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Jamnagar districts of Saurashtra, as well as Anand, Bharuch, among others, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days.

