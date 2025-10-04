Subscribe

Maharashtra braces for Cyclone Shakti; IMD issues alert for heavy rain across Mumbai | Check forecast

Maharashtra is on alert as Cyclone Shakti approaches. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected, with rough seas along the northern coast. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore, says IMD.

Kanishka Singharia
Published4 Oct 2025, 07:48 AM IST
Cyclone Shakti: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected in Maharashtra.
Cyclone Shakti: Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Expected in Maharashtra.(iStock )

The season’s first cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclone ‘Shakti’ – a name given by Sri Lanka – the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Friday. Positioned roughly 300 km west of Dwarka and 360 km west of Porbandar, the storm is forecast to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today.

According to forecasts, the cyclonic storm is likely to remain offshore and strengthen over the next two days, which may bring rainfall to some parts of Maharashtra.

Which areas are under warning and how strong are the winds?

Meteorologists have issued warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Wind speeds of 45–55 km/h, gusting up to 65 km/h, are expected along the North Maharashtra coast between 3 and 5 October.

Sea conditions remain very rough, and turbulent waters are likely along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5.

Fishermen are strongly advised to stay ashore and avoid venturing into the sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across the interior regions of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada. There is also a risk of flooding in low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and increased atmospheric moisture.

What measures has the government taken?

In response to the Cyclone Shakti warning, the Maharashtra government has issued directives for preparedness. District administrations have been instructed to activate disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for residents in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, discourage sea travel, and ensure safety measures during periods of heavy rainfall.

How will daily life be affected in Mumbai and neighbouring cities?

Mumbai and neighbouring areas are likely to experience intense rainfall from Cyclone Shakti, which could disrupt transport services, cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, and affect routine activities. Residents are advised to plan travel carefully, avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during heavy downpours, and stay alert to municipal warnings about flooding or road closures.

 
 
