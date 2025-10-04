Cyclone Shakti live updates: Heavy rain alert for Mumbai; disaster teams on standby

Cyclone Shakti is set to impact parts of Maharashtra with high to moderate cyclone warnings between October 3 and 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are on alert for rough weather conditions.
How strong will the winds be?
Winds reaching 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely along the North Maharashtra coast between 3 and 5 October. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, as very rough sea conditions are expected until 5 October.
Where is heavy rainfall expected?
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the interior regions of Maharashtra, particularly East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada. Low-lying areas of North Konkan may face flooding due to intense cloud formation and moisture infiltration.
What preparations has the government ordered?
The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to Cyclone Shakti. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Ratnagiri are on yellow alert. District administrations have been asked to:
Activate disaster management systems
Prepare evacuation plans for coastal and low-lying areas
Issue public advisories and warnings against sea travel
Maintain safety during heavy rains
How does this compare to recent weather events?
The cyclone warning comes less than a week after Maharashtra experienced heavy rains, with Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad put on red alert. The IMD had earlier indicated that Maharashtra is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in October.
During a virtual press conference, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General of Meteorology, released the department’s monthly probabilistic forecast for rainfall and temperature in October.
As per the IMD's 0530 IST bulletin on 3 October, the system was located near 21.3°N, 67.1°E, approximately 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 270 km west of Porbandar. The IMD predicts that it will intensify into a cyclonic storm with winds of 62–88 kmph by late morning, and further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm with winds of 89–117 kmph within the next 24 hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to a cyclonic circulation that is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday.
The districts under warning with heavy rain include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvannamalai.
Cyclones in the north Indian Ocean are named sequentially by the IMD using a list contributed by 13 countries. The current system has been named Shakhti (with an 'h'), proposed by Sri Lanka, and will be used only once the storm reaches cyclonic strength of 34 knots (62 km/h).
Earlier in May 2025, social media created panic over a supposed Bay of Bengal "Cyclone Shakti," which the IMD clarified was only an upper-air circulation, not a surface cyclone. This time, however, the system is genuine, and the IMD has officially confirmed it.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rough sea conditions due to Cyclone Shakti. Fishermen along the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts are advised not to venture into the sea until the cyclone passes.
