Cyclone Shakti live updates: Heavy rain alert for Mumbai; where is it right now?

Cyclone Shakti is set to impact parts of Maharashtra with high to moderate cyclone warnings between October 3 and 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are on alert for rough weather conditions.

How strong will the winds be?

Winds reaching 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely along the North Maharashtra coast between 3 and 5 October. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, as very rough sea conditions are expected until 5 October.

Also read | Cyclonic circulation to bring heavy rain to Chennai today; when will southwest monsoon retreat?

Where is heavy rainfall expected?

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the interior regions of Maharashtra, particularly East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada. Low-lying areas of North Konkan may face flooding due to intense cloud formation and moisture infiltration.

What preparations has the government ordered?

The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to Cyclone Shakti. Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Ratnagiri are on yellow alert. District administrations have been asked to:

Activate disaster management systems

Prepare evacuation plans for coastal and low-lying areas

Issue public advisories and warnings against sea travel

Maintain safety during heavy rains

Read | Ahmedabad on rainfall alert as Cyclone Shakti approaches; IMD issues warning till…

How does this compare to recent weather events?

The cyclone warning comes less than a week after Maharashtra experienced heavy rains, with Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad put on red alert. The IMD had earlier indicated that Maharashtra is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in October.

During a virtual press conference, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General of Meteorology, released the department’s monthly probabilistic forecast for rainfall and temperature in October.