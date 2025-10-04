Weather alert! IMD issues heavy rain alert for THESE districts - check forecast for Delhi, Mumbai and other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rain alert on Sunday for several districts across the country, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, due to Cyclone Shakti, effective from October 3 to 7.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall with possibility of exceptionally heavy rainfall likely over North Bihar & extremely heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim,” the Met Department said in its daily forecast report.

It also said that a well-marked low-pressure area will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal until Monday morning, while issuing a red warning for the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.

Also Read | Cyclone Shakti: IMD issues yellow alert for THESE Maharashtra districts

The weather agency stated that one or two areas in these districts are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall until Sunday morning, which is expected to continue in Alipurduar until Monday morning.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in these districts till Monday morning, the IMD said in a bulletin.

“The well-marked low-pressure over west Jharkhand and adjoining areas of south Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh is likely to move north-northeastwards towards Bihar, and weaken gradually into a low-pressure area by Saturday evening,” it said.

Also Read | Cyclone Shakti live updates: Maharashtra districts remain on hook

At most places in South Bengal, light to moderate rain is forecast, with heavy rainfall expected in Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Nadia districts until Monday morning.

The Meteorological Department also issued a weather alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu due to a cyclonic circulation, stating that it is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall.

The districts under warning with heavy rain include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvannamalai.

In a message on X, the Meteorological Centre Chennai lists the following areas: Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Salem, Sivaganga, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra, Mumbai weather forecast The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for some districts of Maharashtra between October 3 and 7.

According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5.

Weather alert for Northwest India: The IMD has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Northwest India from October 5 to 7.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Rajasthan on October 5 and 6.

The weather agency has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi on October 6 and 7.

Isolated heavy rain/snow has also been forecast for Uttarakhand on October 6 and 7.

Delhi weather forecast The weather agency said that the national capital will experience a generally cloudy sky from October 5 to 7, with a spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning towards evening/night.