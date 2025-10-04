Cyclone Shakti: What will be the impact? Maharashtra government issues instructions for preparation

Cyclone Shakti: In view of Cyclone Shakti, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains for Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, prompting authorities to issue alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Chennai, among other cities and districts.
On Saturday, the IMD said that Cyclone Shakti is likely to recurve on Monday, October 6 morning – moving towards East-Northeast direction. However, the weather observatory also assured that there was no need to panic, as Gujarat is likely to see “minimal impact”.
Cyclone Shakti is likely to remain offshore and intensify over the next two days. It is expected to lose steam from Monday morning onwards, as per IMD's latest forecast.
Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone.
The government has directed that administrations should:
The weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the northwest Arabian Sea, adjoining areas of the northeast Arabian Sea, central Arabian Sea and along and off the Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts until Tuesday.
The cyclone's name Shakti has been suggested by Sri Lanka – in line with the convention followed by the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones.
The names of the cyclones are suggested by 13 countries in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea rim.