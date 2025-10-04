Cyclone Shakti: What will be the impact? Maharashtra government issues instructions for preparation

Cyclone Shakti: In view of Cyclone Shakti, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains for Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, prompting authorities to issue alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Chennai, among other cities and districts.

On Saturday, the IMD said that Cyclone Shakti is likely to recurve on Monday, October 6 morning – moving towards East-Northeast direction. However, the weather observatory also assured that there was no need to panic, as Gujarat is likely to see “minimal impact”.

Cyclone Shakti impact: Rain alert, rough seas According as per IMD's release, the alert covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

In Tamil Nadu, the districts with rain alerts include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Tiruvannamalai.

Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough along and off the Gujarat-North Maharashtra coast and the Pakistan coast until Sunday, reported PTI. Cyclone Shakti is likely to remain offshore and intensify over the next two days. It is expected to lose steam from Monday morning onwards, as per IMD's latest forecast.

Maharashtra govt issues instructions Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone.

The government has directed that administrations should:

activate their disaster management systems,

prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas,

issue public advisories,

advise against sea travel,

and maintain safety during heavy rains. The weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the northwest Arabian Sea, adjoining areas of the northeast Arabian Sea, central Arabian Sea and along and off the Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts until Tuesday.

Why the name ‘Shakti’? The cyclone's name Shakti has been suggested by Sri Lanka – in line with the convention followed by the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones.