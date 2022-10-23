Cyclone Sitrang: IMD issues heavy rains alerts for Assam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued "Red" and "Orange" alerts for heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam for the following two days in the wake of cyclone "Sitrang."
Tomorrow there is a high probability of "Extremely Heavy" (>20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall in the districts of Cachar, DimaHasao, and Karimganj.
Further, "Heavy" (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to "Very Heavy" (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur over Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, said IMD.
Over Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong on Tuesday, "Heavy" (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to "Very Heavy" (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely, according to IMD.
Path of the cyclone
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, the deep depression over the west-central and adjacent east-central Bay of Bengal will move towards northwest at a speed of 18 kmph. It is highly probable that it will move northwest and strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal.
After that, it would recurve, move north-northeastward, and cross the Bangladeshi coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, not far from Barisal, sometime in the early hours of 25 October.
IMD reported the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and surrounding regions of the south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal.
It will then probably recurve northward on 24 October and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjacent east-central Bay of Bengal. After that, it is anticipated to continue moving steadily north-northeastward, skipping over the coast of Odisha on the way to the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on 25 October.
Earlier a warning was issued on Tuesday morning, which mentioned that the cyclone named ‘Sitrang’ is likely to make landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip in Bangladesh.
IMD also advised fishermen to not venture into the Bay of Bengal and those who are already out at sea should return to the coast as soon as possible.
The government also advised people to not venture near the sea during the ongoing festival season.
