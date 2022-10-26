Cyclone Sitrang: Indian Coast Guard rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen trapped mid-sea

The Coast Guard, in coordination with the governments of Odisha and West Bengal had initiated pre-emptive and preventive actions as per its laid down standard operating procedure to mitigate the risk posed by impending weather/ cyclone and ensured the timely and safe return of all fishing boats in aftermath of the receipt of the first indication of formation of “low-pressure area" forecasted by IMD regarding cyclone “SITRANG".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}