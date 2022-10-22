Issuing a warning regarding Cyclone Sitrang, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday notified that the low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea that on Saturday intensified into a depression and is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24.

"It is expected to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by October 23 morning.

"The system is then very likely to re-curve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24 morning," the IMD stated.

Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, around October 25 early morning, the IMD forecast said.

