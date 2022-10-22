Cyclone Sitrang latest update: IMD issues alert for heavy rains in these states2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 04:53 PM IST
Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for several West Bengal and Odisha districts
Issuing a warning regarding Cyclone Sitrang, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday notified that the low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea that on Saturday intensified into a depression and is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24.