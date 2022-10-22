Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Cyclone Sitrang latest update: IMD issues alert for heavy rains in these states

2 min read . 04:53 PM ISTLivemint
Odisha government has asked collectors of 18 districts to be prepared for a cyclone

Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for several West Bengal and Odisha districts

Issuing a warning regarding Cyclone Sitrang, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday notified that the low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea that on Saturday intensified into a depression and is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24. 

A low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea that on Saturday intensified into a depression, around 1,460 km south-southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal, is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24, the IMD said in its bulletin.

"It is expected to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by October 23 morning.

"The system is then very likely to re-curve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24 morning," the IMD stated.

Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, around October 25 early morning, the IMD forecast said.

Check full forecast here: 

  • Scattered/Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during 24th & 25th October, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 24th & 25th October, 2022.
  • Heavy rainfall warning has been for the Odisha districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, and Khurda.
  • "We have put authorities of eight districts on high alert. The state is ready to face the challenge," said Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena.
  • Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 22nd-24th with isolated very heavy falls on 22nd October
  • Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; Assam & Meghalaya during 24th-26th and Mizoram & Tripura during 23rd-26th October. 
  • Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; Assam & Meghalaya and Mizoram & Tripura on 24th October, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over south Assam & Meghalaya and Mizoram & Tripura on 25th October
  • Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on 22nd October

