Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: 7 killed in Bangladesh, North East India on red alert

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:41 AM ISTLivemint
People ride rickshaws and motorcycle on a flooded street, amid continuous rain before the Cyclone Sitrang hits the country in Dhaka, Bangladesh

  • Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: Cyclone Sitrang slammed into densely-populated, low-lying Bangladesh late Monday, killing at least five people

As cyclone Sitrang battered parts of Bangladesh on Monday, atleast seven people lost their lives, including three members of a family, in the collapse of a brick railing and trees, media reports said. Catch live  updates

25 Oct 2022, 07:39 AM IST IMD issues red alert for four North-East states

Under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura

25 Oct 2022, 06:59 AM IST WB CM Mamata Banerjee appeals to people to 'stay alert

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people to "stay alert" as there is a high chance of rain on Tuesday due to cyclone Sitrang. The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding Cyclone 'Sitrang'.

25 Oct 2022, 06:58 AM IST Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh

Sitrang, packing winds of 80 kilometers (50 miles) per hour, made landfall along the Chittagong-Barisal coast around 9:00 pm (1500 GMT), government meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallick told AFP.

