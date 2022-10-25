Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: 7 killed in Bangladesh, North East India on red alert
- Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: Cyclone Sitrang slammed into densely-populated, low-lying Bangladesh late Monday, killing at least five people
As cyclone Sitrang battered parts of Bangladesh on Monday, atleast seven people lost their lives, including three members of a family, in the collapse of a brick railing and trees, media reports said. Catch live updates
Under the influence of Cyclone Sitrang, a red alert indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people to "stay alert" as there is a high chance of rain on Tuesday due to cyclone Sitrang. The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding Cyclone 'Sitrang'.
