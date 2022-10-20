Cyclone Sitrang: Odisha, West Bengal brace for possible cyclonic storm

A cyclonic storm was brewing in the Bay of Bengal which was likely to move ashore late Sunday, the weather office said . It is likely to intensify into a cyclone on the Bay of Bengal by Sunday, the Met office has said. If the tropical storm intensifies into a cyclone as predicted, it would be called Sitrang, a name suggested by Thailand.
If it happens, the storm will be the second cyclone on the Bay this year, after Asani in early May.
The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the westcentral and adjoining the north Bay of Bengal from October 22, and off the Odisha coast from October 23.
IMD's Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that accurate prediction on the intensity and trajectory could be made only after the formation of the low-pressure area.
Weather scientist Sarat Sahu said that a clear picture will emerge by October 22.
The IMD said a trough was running from cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast across the south Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. This is expected to bring widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, south interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep until Saturday.
“Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 19th–22nd October 2022. Isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region during the next two days. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over most parts of northwest and central India," the IMD said.
Odisha issues alert to 7 districts over possible impact of Cyclone Sitrang
The Odisha government on Wednesday put seven coastal districts of the state on alert in view of the forecast of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.
Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore districts were asked to take all precautionary measures by the state's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).
-With inputs from Agencies
