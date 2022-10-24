Home / News / India / Cyclone Sitrang: These states brace for impact
Cyclone Sitrang: These states brace for impact
3 min read.08:15 PM IST Edited By Paurush Omar ( with inputs from ANI )
States on the coast of Bay of Bengal are making arrangements to mitigate the impact of cyclone Sitrang. People near the shore have been evacuated and warnings have been issued for vulnerable groups
With cyclone Sitrang is intensifying along the eastern coast of the country, states along the Bay of Bengal coast have stepped up their measures to reduce the risk and have issued warnings to the vulnerable groups.
Andhra Pradesh
The Indian Coast Guard at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradessh ordered the fishermen to come back with their boats. The Indian Coast Guard Ship Sagar is working to keep the fishing boats at sea in an effort to guarantee public safety.
"#CoastGuard Region East remains committed to ensure safety of fishermen. Amidst the fury of developing cyclone in #BayofBengal, @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Sagar maintains its efforts to ensure safety of all fishing boats at sea. All fishing boats being shepherded to return harbour," Defence PRO Visakhapatnam tweeted.
West Bengal
In order to prepare for potential destruction brought on by the impact of cyclone Sitrang, the West Bengal government has taken all necessary precautions, including the evacuation of residents and the provision of relief supplies to shelters, a top official told on Monday.
According to him, troops from the SDRF and NDRF as well as a number of teams from the disaster management department have been stationed in the state's coastal regions.
"No tourists and fishermen are being allowed to go into the sea. Special teams of police along with State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed. We are not taking chances," official told PTI.
The majority of people residing in coastal areas have been relocated to safe shelters, the offcial said. "Enough of drinking water pouches, medicines, milk, and dry food have been delivered," official added.
Control rooms have already been opened in coastal districts, and emergency management department staff from the state secretariat "Nabanna" are also keeping an eye on all developments.
The disaster management teams of the Kolkata Police have been prepared to handle any potential cyclone effects on the city.
According to a municipal body official, Kolkata Municipal Corporation keeps all pumping stations operational to minimise waterlogging caused by heavy rain under the influence of the storm. The official added that all emergency department staff are on duty.
In the Chunokhali Basanti area of South 24 Parganas, the river embankment repair work is going on before the storm.
Civil defence forces are being deployed by the administration in the Gangasagar area of the state.
Odisha
Umashankar Das, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), stated that significant rainfall is predicted for the north coastal region of Odisha.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over West Bengal and a few northeastern states, particularly Tripura, Meghalaya, and south Assam," IMD Scientist Umashankar Das told ANI in Bhubaneswar.
He added that the cyclone 'Sitrang' is moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 15 kmph since last six hrs.
In Odisha, heavy rains are likely to lash certain places in the coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri. A yellow warning of heavy rainfall was issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack till Tuesday morning.
The Ganjam district administration has restricted entry of tourists to the Gopalpur beach.
"The restriction was imposed as people in large numbers thronged the beach on Sunday evening despite a cyclone warning," said a senior official.
The IMD also advised hoisting of Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) at all ports of Odisha, denoting squally weather for ships.
The impact of Cyclone Sitrang was felt in Assam on Monday morning as rains lashed different parts of the state. Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Dima Hasao districts witnessed rain since Monday morning.
